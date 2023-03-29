Canal breach inundates standing crops in Ubauro

UBAURO: Hundreds of acres of agricultural land was inundated following the occurrence of a 40-foot wide breach in Dahar Canal near Ubauro, Sindh.

According to the locals, Juman Bhutto and several other villages were also submerged due to the rapid flow of canal water from the breach. The wheat crop in the area also fell prey to the canal water. The locals were busy plugging the breach on a self-help basis. The officials of the Irrigation Department were yet to reach the site till the filing of the report.