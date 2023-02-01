Car carrier association announces 25pc hike in fares

KARACHI: All Pakistan Car Carrier Association Wednesday announced 25 percent increase in fares amid hike in diesel prices and surge in dollar value. President All Pakistan Car Carrier Association Imdad Naqvi said that government had made diesel dearer by Rs35. So the association has to increase the fares by 25 percent. He said due ban on imports, their upto 90 percent business had already gone to dogs.

He said government and institutions must use their prudence and make such decision which can run the country’s economy. Meanwhile, Karachi Goods Carrier Association has also announced hiking fares by 25 percent. The fare for big cargo has been enhanced from Rs25000 to Rs285000. Big cargo fare from Karachi to Peshawar has been jacked up from Rs350000 to Rs400000. Fare of small 40 feet container has been hiked from Rs250000 to Rs280000.

General Secretary of the association Ghulam Afridi said after increase in prices of petrol and diesel they had no option other than to hike their fares too. He said they had increase the fares by 25 percent but if these were enhanced by 50 percent even then it would be fair. He said non-opening of LCs had already ruined their business. He was of the view that if it was not possible for govt to bring down petrol prices, it could at least give relief on other things.