April 17, 2025
News Ticker: ﻿Murad Criticizes Punjab Over TP Link Canal as Sindh Faces Water Crisis﻿Kachnar trees bring spring beauty, seasonal income to Islamabad, alleviate seasonal allergies﻿Govt Plans Robust Ties with Gulf Nations in Counter-Narcotics Effort﻿Banana Waste to Textile Revolution: Pakistan Targets Eco-Friendly Industrial Shift﻿Deputy Chairman Senate emphasis on promotion of tourism, investment in Pakistan﻿PM Shehbaz Sharif Pledges Crackdown on Human Traffickers After Boat Tragedy﻿Heatwave To Persist in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan, Rain in Islamabad﻿SPLA Reviews Rally’s Arrangments To Be Organized on April 22﻿SCO Secretary General arrives tomorrow on two-day visit to Pakistan﻿Pakistan and Turkey Pledge to Boost Scientific Ties Amid Gaza Tensions﻿National Housing Policy 2025 Draft Unveiled to Tackle Urban Migration and Housing Shortage﻿Pakistan and China Join Forces to Boost Gwadar’s Aquaculture Industry﻿CTD Nabs Key SRA Member in Karachi Counterterrorism Operation﻿Strict Crackdown on Traffic Violations in Sindh﻿Inauguration of Cancer Center at Dow University by Sindh CM﻿Expats Praise Government’s Pro-Investment Initiatives at Convention﻿Governor House Doors Opened for Overseas Pakistanis: Tessori﻿Senate body reviews Govt Reforms, Institutional Restructuring﻿Over 961,000 Undocumented Afghans Exit Pakistan Amid Ongoing Repatriation Effort﻿5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan and Afghanistan﻿Pakistan Embarks on Digital Transformation Journey, Empowering Youth﻿Pakistan, China agree to deepen multilateral cooperation in maritime domain﻿Agreement on Promoting Trade in Meeting with KATI President﻿Dhabeji Special Economic Zone: A Significant Development in Sindh’s Economy﻿Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as SC judge﻿Overseas Pakistanis Brain Gain, Not Brain Drain: COAS﻿CDA Chairman directs to computerise, digitise ICT, CDA records﻿Police arrest accused, recover narcotics﻿Massive rent hike by Cantonment Board Abbottabad triggers traders’ outcry﻿Umerkot By-Elections: GDA Leader Criticizes Opponents Strongly﻿Visit of District and Sessions Judge and Regional Director Ombudsman to Civil Hospital Ghotki﻿HEMS Expo in Lahore to Host Over 860 Foreign Delegates from Global Markets﻿PSX Index Drops 755 Points Amid Broad-Based Selling Pressure﻿Rupee Maintains Against Major Currencies in Open Market﻿Farhan Joins Elite Club with Four T20 Centuries in a Month﻿Usman Tariq’s Bowling Action Under Scrutiny in PSL﻿Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Baptist Hospital in Gaza﻿Sukkur Nominated for Prestigious Global Water Award﻿Four Pakistanis among 11 dead as migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast﻿Senate body reviews critical educational initiatives, developmental projects, legislative proposals﻿Govt’s Anti-Electricity Theft Campaign Yields Rs152.54 Billion in Recoveries﻿CDA Urged to Fully Operationalize Electric Bus Route﻿Anti-Crime Operations by Karachi Police Results In Arrest Of 546 Suspects﻿City Islamabad App Revolutionizes Access to Over 150 Citizen Services﻿Jam Kamal Encourages Balochistan Agri Graduates Before China Training Journey﻿Officer Dismissed Over Alleged Harassment of British-Kashmiri Woman﻿Pakistan Railways on Fast Track to Modernization with IFC Collaboration﻿Deputy Chairman Senate reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with EU﻿Decision to Establish First International Airport in Azad Kashmir﻿US Political Councelor, PTI Senator discuss matters of mutual interest﻿12 units of Hurriyat Conference Withdraws from Kashmir Independence MovementThe political party Jammu Kashmir Mass Movement, led by Farida Behenji, who is imprisoned in Tihar Jail, has also distanced itself from the Hurriyat Conference Ali Geelani group.﻿CDA Chairman announces to launch App to provide citizens with easy access to beautiful plants﻿Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Tackles Challenges: Leadership Meets to Enhance Social Safety﻿Pakistan, Japan explore strategic, workforce cooperation﻿Pakistan Urges Global Action Against Israeli Actions in Gaza﻿Heatwave Persists Across Sindh, South Punjab, and Balochistan﻿ILO Expands Chemical Safety Initiative in Pakistan’s Textile Sector﻿Prime Minister Hails Surge In Remittances﻿Karachi Cattle Market Set to Open on April 19﻿Balochistan’s Path Forward: Federal Minister Urges Dialogue Over Protests﻿Haroon Akhtar Emphasizes Transparency in Appointments of CEOs and Board Members in Key Sectors﻿Ayaz Sadiq Urges Global Image Revamp for Pakistan﻿Land Mine Explosion Claims Life﻿President Zardari Condemns Mastung Blast Near Constabulary Vehicle﻿Tragic Highway Collisions Claim 13 Lives, Leave Many Injured﻿German Embassy donates Rs3.2 million generated from Christmas Charity Market 2024﻿Rapid Repatriation: Over 954,000 Afghan Nationals Leave Pakistan﻿Chagai Levies and Police Nab Alleged Dacoit in Joint Operation﻿Peshawar Zalmi Owner Javed Afridi Rejects Pepsi Offer﻿HBAC Members greet Chairman Senate for being elected as founding Chairman ISC﻿National Symposium Unites Health Leaders to Propel Universal Health Coverage﻿Pakistan Sets Stage for Textile Innovation at International Exhibition﻿Naval chief inaugurates new block at PN Hospital﻿CM Vows to Strengthen Primary Health Care to Achieve Universal Coverage﻿Commuters demand full activation of electric bus route from PIMS to Golra﻿Several cargo trucks looted at Quetta-Chaman highway﻿Mastung Explosion Claims Lives of Three Balochistan Constabulary Personnel; 20 Injured﻿13 Killed in Road Accidents near Sheikhupura﻿Textile Asia Propels Pakistan’s Industry with $550 Million in Deals﻿Reko Diq Project Gains Momentum: Fluor Corporation Chosen as EPCM Partner﻿ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: PCB Chairman Hosts Grand Reception for Global Teams﻿Usman Tariq Faces Scrutiny Over Bowling Action During PSL Match﻿ANF Cracks Down on Peshawar Drug Trafficking Network: 11 Parcels Seized﻿Mohenjo Daro’s Age Stuns Historians: Site Predates Known Civilization by Millions of Years﻿Pakistan Eyes Enhanced Trade and Economic Partnership with Belarus﻿IIUI Set to Launches Future Leaders Training Program to Empower Faculty﻿Pakistan co-hosts two-day Third UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on April 15-16﻿Ayaz Pledges Protection for Overseas Pakistanis’ Land Rights﻿Pakistan and Kazakhstan Forge Maritime Partnership to Boost Trade and Connectivity﻿Unlocking Early Brain Potential: Workshop Highlights Critical Role of Early Years﻿Pakistan, U.S. Lawmakers Explore Trade Opportunities Amid Tariff Suspension﻿Prime Minister Extends Warm Greetings to Sikh Community on Vaisakhi Festival﻿Chaman Polio Eradication Campaign: Afghan Refugee Children Vaccinated﻿Govt to Restrict Hajj Muavineen’s Role to Pilgrim Assistance, NA Told﻿IFC Eyes Strategic Partnerships in Pakistan for Economic Development﻿8th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Exercise-2025 opens at NCTC Pabbi﻿Commitment to Practical Measures to Tackle Traffic and Crime in Karachi﻿Religious Scholars Unite for Peace in D.I. Khan﻿Leader of Opposition in Sindh, Ali Khurshidi, Criticizes People’s Party Strongly﻿PM Shehbaz Thanks Overseas Pakistanis for Sending Record Remittances
CGTN: China, Malaysia join forces for high-level strategic community with shared future

CGTN: China, Malaysia join forces for high-level strategic community with shared future

  • April 17, 2025

CGTN published an article highlighting how visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn a new development blueprint for China-Malaysia ties for the next 50 years and how the two countries are jointly promoting a high-level strategic community with a shared future to bring more benefits to the two peoples and contribute to regional prosperity.

BEIJING, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last year, China and Malaysia celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Drawing a new blueprint of bilateral ties for the next 50 years, visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the two sides to jointly build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

To bring more benefits to the two peoples and contribute to regional prosperity, the Chinese president put forward a three-point proposal during his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Xi called on the two countries to adhere to strategic independence, forge development synergies, and deepen civilizational exchange and mutual learning.

High-quality cooperation

During their meeting, the two leaders both voiced opposition to indiscriminate tariffs, urging joint efforts to resist decoupling and supply chain disruptions with openness and cooperation.

Xi called for responding to the law of the jungle with Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness and responding to the unstable and uncertain world with a stable, certain Asia. In the same context, Anwar said that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will not endorse any unilaterally imposed tariffs.

Expressing China’s willingness to enhance high-quality bilateral cooperation, Xi said the two sides should strengthen cutting-edge cooperation in the digital economy, green economy, blue economy, and artificial intelligence and strengthen the integrated development of the industrial chain, supply chain, value chain, data chain and talent chain.

In his signed article published in Malaysian media outlets, Xi noted that in 2024, China-Malaysia trade reached $212 billion, up by nearly 1,000 times the level at the inception of bilateral diplomatic relations.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, while Malaysia remains China’s second-largest trading partner and the largest source of imports within the ASEAN.

Malaysia was one of the earliest supporters of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The two countries signed a BRI memorandum of understanding in 2017 and have since reaped fruitful outcomes such as the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” program and the East Coast Rail Link.

After the meeting, Xi and Anwar witnessed the signing of over 30 bilateral cooperation deals spanning AI, infrastructure and agriculture, showcasing the two sides’ strong commitments to enhancing high-quality cooperation.

Flourishing civilizational exchanges

Beyond trade and investment, China and Malaysia have also seen flourishing cultural exchange and tourism in recent years.

The year 2024 saw nearly 6 million mutual visits between the two countries, which exceeded the pre-COVID level, Xi noted in his article.

This has something to do with the mutual visa exemption policy. The two countries began a mutual visa exemption policy on December 1, 2023. Last June, China agreed to extend the visa exemption policy until the end of the year 2025, and to reciprocate, Malaysia would extend the visa exemption until the end of the year 2026.

Xi on Wednesday said the two sides should take the signing of the mutual visa exemption agreement as an opportunity to vigorously carry out tourism, youth, and local exchanges and deepen cooperation in culture, education, sports, film and media.

The two countries have carried out a new round of cooperative research on giant panda protection and also agreed to jointly apply for the inclusion of the “Lion Dance” project in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Just last month, the Chinese movie “Ne Zha 2” premiered in Malaysia, where it promptly set new box office records for Chinese films in the market.

As many as 83.6 percent of Malaysian respondents in the latest CGTN poll expressed positive sentiments about China. Meanwhile, the poll also showed 83.8 percent of respondents expressing interest in visiting or studying in China.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-04-16/China-Malaysia-eye-high-level-strategic-community-with-shared-future-1CCOu6tYBkA/p.html

CGTN: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9423866

