Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum to mark Defence Day 

Islamabad, September 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):An investiture ceremony of change of guard in connection with Defence and Martyrs’ Day was held at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in Karachi on Monday morning. Air Officer Commanding Asghar Khan Academy Air Marshal Qaisar Khan Janjua was chief guest on this occasion. The cadets of Pakistan Air Force assumed the responsibility of guard at the mausoleum.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk