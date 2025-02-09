Dhaka: In a vibrant celebration of chess and diplomacy, the High Commission for Pakistan in Dhaka, alongside the Bangladesh Chess Federation, hosted the 2nd Mian Sultan Khan Chess Tournament. The event, held at the Pakistan High Commission, paid tribute to the legendary Pakistani chess player, Mian Sultan Khan, and attracted 200 participants from various walks of life.
According to a statement by Press Information Department, the tournament welcomed players including diplomats, professionals, students, and chess enthusiasts, showcasing Bangladesh’s enthusiasm for chess. The event was highlighted by the presence of Bangladesh’s Adviser on Cultural Affairs, H.E. Mr. Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, who served as the chief guest, and other notable figures such as Syed Shujauddin Ahmed, President of the Bangladesh Chess Federation.
Sakline Mostafa Sajid claimed the championship title, with Manon Reja Neer finishing as runner-up. Mr. Subrota Biswas and Nayem Haque took third and fourth place, respectively. Trophies and cash prizes were awarded by Adviser Farooki and Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof.
The tournament was not only about competition but also about fostering connections. High Commissioner Maroof emphasized the importance of such events for strengthening ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. He expressed gratitude to the Bangladesh Government and Chess Federation for their collaboration.
The gathering also observed a moment of silence for the late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, acknowledged by the High Commissioner as a significant friend to Pakistan. Participants were encouraged to look forward to the next tournament, continuing the tradition of celebrating chess and camaraderie.
