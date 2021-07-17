Chief Minister Punjab hands over key of new vehicles to CEO LWMC

Lahore, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar handed over the symbolic key of new vehicles to CEO Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ms Rafia Haider at his office on Friday. The CM directed to execute a cleanliness plan to cleanse the city on Eid-ul-Adha adding that best arrangements should be ensured to remove animals’ waste from the city roads. He also announced to visit the monitoring control room set up for cleaning operations for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha. Usman Buzdar emphasized that citizens’ complaints should be resolved timely as an organized system has been devised to deal with cleanliness issues.

The LWMC will be transformed as an operational company to best perform. It will handle primary collection through its machinery, he added. It has been decided to go into an agreement for secondary waste collection, he explained. The process for the procurement of 933 new vehicles has been started for primary collection and all the vehicles will belong to LWMC, he said. Meanwhile, 6000 containers have been put at different places for the collection of solid waste. Similarly, a vigilance cell is also established to overcome malpractices. The CM announced the cleanliness system will be fully established this year by ensuring the availability of necessary machinery and equipment to provide the best services to the citizens. Provincial ministers Yasir Humayun, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary LG and CD, commissioner Lahore, DG LDA, MD WASA, MD LWMC and others were also present.

The CM was told that the citizens can collect more than 15 lakh environment-friendly waste bags from 290 union councils and 18 model camps. 119 temporary collection points and 15 dumping points have also been set up for the timely disposal of animal waste. Similarly, limestone and phenyl will be used for cleansing the environment and citizens can lodge their complaints on social media accounts as well as dialling the helpline 1139. The supply of the first stock of machinery has also been ensured before Eid.

