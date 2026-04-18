﻿Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Opposition Members Meet, Exchange Views on Parliamentary Affairs, Upcoming Financial Budget, Development Projects

Following a detailed meeting today between Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and members of the opposition, the Government of Balochistan and the opposition have reached a significant understanding to align the Public Sector Development of the upcoming fiscal year with public needs.

The high-level discussions, led by Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Opposition Leader Mir Younus Aziz Zehri, covered important parliamentary affairs, the upcoming budget for the next financial period, and various proposed development projects. Consensus was reached that the development priorities of both the provincial administration and the opposition bloc for the upcoming fiscal year will directly address the needs of the public.

Chief Minister Bugti emphasized that elected representatives from both sides serve the citizens, confirming that “every positive suggestion in the public interest will be welcomed.” He further highlighted the unique blend of parliamentary traditions and provincial values of the Balochistan Assembly, praising the opposition’s consistency, patience, and high moral principles during legislation. Mr. Bugti stated, “These traditions of mutual respect and brotherhood distinguish us from other parliaments. We value the positive and constructive parliamentary role of the opposition; feasible and approved development projects in the public interest will be included in the PSDP.”

In response, the Opposition Leader and his colleagues thanked the Chief Minister for his encouraging remarks and principled parliamentary conduct. Opposition representatives acknowledged that Mir Sarfaraz Bugti respects the constitutional and legal sanctity of their role and demonstrates an open mind towards constructive criticism.