Child beggar shot dead by security guard in Karachi

KARACHI: A child beggar was shot dead by a security guard outside a hotel in Boat Basin area of Karachi on Sunday.

According to the details, the shooting incident took place at the famous Food Street Boat Basin, where there is a rush of beggars, including children. A security guard fired at a beggar child that resulted in his death. Afterwards, the guard fled from the spot. On the other hand, an incident of firing also took place at Murtaza Chowrangi in Korangi area of Karachi, in which two people were killed.