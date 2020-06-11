China Yutong Assists Asian Neighbors and Helps Pakistan Fight Epidemic in Public Transport

LAHORE, Pakistan, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — At 11 o’clock local time of June 9, during the severe time, a brief handover ceremony of Yutong’s donated materials was specially held in the location of Ministry of Transport, Punjab, Pakistan. Mr. Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan khichi, Minister of Ministry of Transport, Mr. Asad Rehman Gilani, General Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, and other personnel participated in the ceremony. “At the beginning of the outbreak in Pakistan, Yutong immediately prepared 200,000 masks to help Pakistan’s fight against the COVID-19.” the Yutong donation representative said on the ceremony. It is reported that, Yutong shared epidemic prevention experience of China with Transport Sector of Pakistan. In addition, Yutong prepared relevant epidemic prevention manual. At the same time, some technical epidemic prevention configurations have been added to public transportation products to help Pakistan strengthen its epidemic prevention ability in public transport, thus safeguarding the road transport after the pandemic.

Through generous donation from Yutong Bus, Pakistani people felt warmth of a responsible country. Mainstream medias in Pakistan such as Dunya news, Lahore News and 92 news reported the handover ceremony and praised the action.

“No mountain too high or sea too wide for being with you”. Friendship between China and Pakistan has a long standing history. As the first Chinese bus brand to enter Pakistan, Yutong has made persistent effort in Pakistan over decade years, and has already become the most trusted friend of the Pakistani people. In big streets and small alleys of Pakistan, Yutong buses can be seen everywhere. Yutong is always committed to providing convenient transportation solution to Pakistan. So far, there are over 1,400 Yutong buses running in Pakistan, accounting for over 70% of the total number of Chinese buses, which have been integrated into the life of local people.

With high quality products, systematized and integrated solutions and quality service, Yutong is always devoted to providing better public travel experience for people in Pakistan and around the world. According to reports, Yutong’s donation actions will also be carried out in many counties and regions such as Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, etc., and is expected to benefit over 10 million people.

Website: https://en.yutong.com/

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/ prnh/20200611/2827338-1