Chiniot police ask citizens to stay home after 12 at night

CHINIOT: In the wake of increasing crime in the city, police have asked the citizens not to come out of their houses without need after 12 at night otherwise they will face a stern action.

With poor law and order situation in Chiniot, city police SHO Azhar Abbas has come up with a novel way to check crimes. A video has gone viral in which SHO Azhar Abbas can be seen giving a warning to those who come out of their houses after 12am.

He has warned that those who roam about late at night would be sent behind the bars.

In the video, the SHO says police will break the legs of those who do not cooperate in controlling crime.