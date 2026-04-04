﻿Christian community has played a significant role in Pakistan’s development, Speaker Sindh Assembly

Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Qadir Shah, while extending Easter greetings on Sunday, stressed the key role of the provincial assembly in protecting the rights of minorities and reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees them complete religious freedom and equal status.

In his message, Shah acknowledged the significant services of the Christian community for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He described the province of Sindh as a notable example of tolerance, love, and forbearance, adding that the representation of minority communities in the provincial legislature has been continuously strengthened.

The Speaker expressed solidarity with the Christian people, concluding his statement, “We equally share in the joys of the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.”