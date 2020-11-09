KASHMORE:One person was killed and one other injured when a trailer and a Mazda pickup collided near Kashmore on Monday.

A fast-moving trailer hit a Mazda pickup near Kashmore at Naich village. As a result, one person, Naseer Ahmed Unar, was killed on the spot while trailer driver Khan Mohammad Naseerani sustained severe injuries.

The body and injured were brought to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively. Local police reached the site of the incident and started investigation into the accident. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere among the members of victim family.