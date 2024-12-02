Srinagar: Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a senior leader of the National Conference and a member of the Indian Parliament, has voiced serious concerns about the interruptions faced by civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to Indian military convoys. He pointed out that such disruptions, including the halting of ambulances, are causing significant distress to the public.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehdi made a strong statement in the Indian Parliament, criticizing the government’s handling of the issue and demanding immediate actions to alleviate the hardships faced by citizens. He emphasized that the frequent stoppage of civilian traffic during convoy movements is particularly distressing for those needing urgent medical assistance.
During his intervention, Mehdi questioned the Ministry of Defence regarding the halting of civilian vehicles, highlighting whether ambulances and emergency vehicles were also affected. Indian Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, responded by stating that the Indian Army adheres to “detailed procedures” for convoy movements and does not intentionally stop civilian traffic on the highway.
Mehdi, however, dismissed the government’s response as falsehoods, expressing his frustration on social media. He posted, “I asked the Government of India to stop the harassment of people and blockading of traffic, including ambulances, on the Srinagar-Jammu highway during forces convoy movement. This is their response. Full of blatant lies.”
The NC leader further supported his claims by sharing video evidence online, illustrating instances where civilian traffic, including ambulances, were halted for extended periods during military convoy movements. These disruptions, he argued, not only inconvenience the public but also pose a significant risk to those requiring urgent medical care.
Travelers along the Srinagar-Jammu highway have reported frequent and prolonged traffic stoppages during convoy movements, often resulting in delays and hardships for those with medical emergencies or pressing commitments.
The post Civilians Face Disruptions on Srinagar-Jammu Highway During Military Convoys: Ruhullah Mehdi appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.