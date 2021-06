PESHAWAR:Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed sorrow over the death of three people when the roof of their house collapsed in Khyber District and offered condolences to their families.

In his condolence statement issued here, the CM expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased. Mahmood Khan also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured child in the incident.