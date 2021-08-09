CM Mahmood Khan expresses condolence over martyrdom of two customs officials

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the incident of firing on customs officials by unidentified persons in Dera Ismail Khan and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of two customs officials in the incident.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred personnel and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience of the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of an injured officer in the incident. The Chief Minister directed the police to take necessary action for the early arrest of the elements involved in the firing.