﻿CM Maryam hails firefighters on International Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lauded the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters, hailing them as the true heroes of society, on the occasion of International Firefighters Day.

In a special message issued on Saturday, she underscored the invaluable contributions of firefighters who risk their lives to save others from the devastating effects of fire emergencies.

Recognizing the selfless efforts of firefighters, she emphasized the importance of honoring their courage and dedication, which often involves confronting perilous situations to rescue individuals trapped in fires.

The Punjab CM paid tribute to every firefighter, acknowledging their unwavering commitment and valor in the face of blazing infernos. She stressed the significance of never forgetting the sacrifices made by firefighters in the line of duty.

Describing them as genuine heroes, she praised their courage and determination in tackling the challenges posed by fire emergencies.

Punjab’s Chief Minister highlighted the critical role of implementing precautionary and safety measures to prevent fire incidents. She reiterated her government’s commitment to enforcing building safety laws, particularly in high-rise structures, to mitigate the risk of fire outbreaks.