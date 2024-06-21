KARACHI, (PPI) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today inaugurated the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project aimed at providing a comprehensive and integrated municipal security solution for all major entry and exit points connecting other cities in the Sindh province.

The inauguration ceremony of S4 was held at the Chief Police Office (CPO). Provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani and Zulfiqar Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, provincial secretaries, senior officers of Pakistan Rangers, and members of civil society also attended the ceremony.

The system will enable effective monitoring of entry and exit points, ensuring reliable security through the integration of advanced technologies such as Facial and Number Plate Recognition at 40 toll plazas, including 18 in Karachi. The project also aims to enhance security responses and seamlessly integrate with the existing Command & Control Centre at CPO Karachi.

CM Shah mentioned that the S4 Project aimed to facilitate the arrest of over 80,000 absconding criminals and reduce vehicular crime. “The system is designed to have the capabilities for crime prevention and deterrence.” He also stated that the system would assist the police in identifying suspects and criminals, locating stolen vehicles, and conducting surveillance and investigations. This will enhance public safety, and improve traffic management, and overall efficiency. Additionally, it will help the police in analysing crime patterns.

Mr Shah said he approved Rs1.567 billion in 2022-23 to procure the ANPR Camera System by direct contract with M/s NRTC. “I am ready to provide funds to the police on the condition of providing him the best results,” he said. The CM said his government was duty-bound to establish a crime-free society in the province.

Just after the inauguration, the CM visited the Command & Control Centre where he was given a detailed briefing by the Inspector General of Police. The CM was informed about the implementation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Face Recognition (FR) based smart surveillance on all listed Toll plazas in Sindh with central monitoring at CCC CPO Karachi. This includes all necessary equipment and tools.

The main components of the scope are as follows: Capturing and Recognition of Authorized Number Plates through 9MP ANPR cameras (Night Vision) installed close to toll plazas; capturing and Recognition of Driver faces and co-drivers through 8MP FR cameras (Night vision) installed at all listed toll payment booths, ideally with driver door window glass lowered and the driver looking into the camera installed at the toll payment booth and to the passengers; and installation of a complete solar power solution at each Toll Plaza with eight to 10 hours of battery backup.

Its components also include installation and configuration of Gensets power at all listed Toll plazas. Gensets for all Toll Plaza sites would be provided by Sindh Police with fuel; renovation and Establishment of Command & Control Room in CPO on the first floor for central monitoring with all facilities as per international standards; deployment of the latest AI and analytical tools for actionable intelligence with licenses; latest and compatible CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch system) for quick response through mobile patrol units deployed on both sides and close to all listed Toll plazas; ensure uninterrupted and smooth connectivity/communication at each Toll Plaza and its integration and communication with CCC, CAD, and Central Data Centre for five years from the date of acceptance; and ensure required bandwidth at each site as per BOQ to ensure smooth and uninterrupted operations of the project till timely results – a maximum of 25 to 35 seconds are received at CAD system and smooth live streaming at CDC and CCC. Under smooth weather situations.

The Chief Minister announced that 127,482 police employees and jawans are now covered by a comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, with a total outlay of Rs4.9 billion. Under the scheme, each family will have a basic hospitalisation limit of Rs1 million and a room limit of Rs10,000. Additionally, a major medical extension pool of Rs1 billion has been established to be used in case the initial IPD limit is exhausted.

The insurance plan covers pre-hospitalization charges (30 days before admission), post-hospitalization charges (30 days after discharge), normal and C-Section delivery charges, and includes spouses, sons/daughters, and parents as dependents.

This Behbood-e-Jawan Health Insurance plan offers equal coverage to employees of all grades and includes all treatments, medications, and investigations during hospitalization, as well as coverage for emergency room treatment. Special investigations are covered across Pakistan without any restriction on the number of family members.

The Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, stated that each employee would receive a health insurance card, and only 5 per cent of admin charges would be applied to the utilized amount. Any unutilized amount will be reimbursed after deduction of applicable tax, he added.

Earlier, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar thanked the chief minister for providing funds for the installation of the S4 system. He hoped that the Thana Culture would be changed for which he was working hard.