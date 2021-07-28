CM Punjab expresses displeasures over non-implementing on deceased quota

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed displeasure over the delay in giving employment to the heirs of government employees who died during service.

While showing his annoyance, the CM has sought a report from all administrative departments and field formations about pending cases under Rule 17A of Punjab Civil Servants Rules, 1974. The CM has emphasized that heirs of deceased government employees have a legal right of employment under Rule 17A adding that delay deprives them of their due right of employment.

Delay in such cases is intolerable; he warned and directed to early dispose of the pending cases. All such pending cases should be disposed of within a month and a report be sent to CMO, he added. Meanwhile, a circular has also been issued by CM Office for employment under Rule 17A of Punjab Civil Servants Rules, 1974.