CM says LG polls ahead of general elections

SEWHAN: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that local bodies elections in Sindh would be held on the basis of political parties ahead of the general elections.

Talking to media at Ali Hassan Shahani village, he said: “There are objections to the census the evidence of which is presented in the CCI.” Shah added that the Sindh government had written a letter seeking constitutional right to convene a joint session of Parliament, as Sindh’s population had been shown low in the census.

The chief minister said in Sindh, local elections would be held in a way that no one would object to. To a question about meeting of Nawaz Sharif with Afghan representative, he said he had been heard on the media. Talking about foreign policy, Sindh CM said, “Our foreign policy is failing. Our relations with Iran, Afghanistan and China are being affected. We strive for good relations with China.”

Shah suggested that the parties in the PDM must unite the opposition. He recalled that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called All Parties Conference before formation of PDM and added that the purpose of creating the PDM was to get rid of the Imran government.

Sindh chief minister said that the federal government had unleashed storm of inflation which had made lives of common man miserable. Therefore the opposition parties needed to unite once again. “The federal government approved a plan in 2017 to restore Manchar Lake, but in 2018, when the Imran government came, the PTI government stopped the construction of Manchar Lake,” CM concluded.