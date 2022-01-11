Commander of Tanzanian Navy appreciates role of Pakistan Navy in maritime security in region 

Islamabad, January 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Commander of Tanzanian Navy Rear Admiral Michael Mwanandenje Mumanga has appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in maritime security in the region. He was talking to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Monday.

According to Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, upon his arrival at naval headquarter; he was warmly welcomed and the traditional guard of honour was presented to him. The two naval heads discussed matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation. The spokesperson said that the visit of Tanzanian Naval Commander will further enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

