Commemorate 14th August with Austerity and Divert Funds to Flood Relief: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh

Karachi, August 04, 2022 (PPI-OT):Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has demanded that the government should commemorate the Independence Day this year with austerity; and, divert the funds toward the flood relief operations and rehabilitation of the affectees. He noted with profound concern that more than 500 people have died in Balochistan alone; thousands are injured and lakhs are displaced.

FPCCI President has demanded that the government should also provide interim relief to the affected businesses all over the country to resume their operations and keep providing employment opportunities as usual. The relief measures may include waiver of utility bills; relaxation in taxes and restructuring of business loans.

Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh emphasized that, in times of financial crunch, the government’s best bet is to save funds from austere measures and redirect them to rescue operations and food and medical supplies. He also urged the business community of the country to help their brethren in need and misery.

FPCCI Chief maintained that national disaster management authority (NDMA) and provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) Balochistan should be better equipped to deal with natural disasters in particular as, due to climate change, we should be prepared to face climatic catastrophes on a larger scale.

Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has particularly pointed out, from a managerial perspective, that the response-time is the key to minimizing the loss of life and property; and, that is the area where we lack as a nation. Mr. Suleman Chawla, Senior Vice President FPCCI, has proposed that the political parties should unite on a charter of socio-economic upliftment of the people for a change; rather than fighting over political matters all the time.

For more information, contact:

Head Office,

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)

Federation House, Main Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-35873691-94

Fax: +92-21-35874332

Email: info@fpcci.org.pk

Website: http://fpcci.org.pk/