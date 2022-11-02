Commissioner Sibi reviews progress of development schemes

Sibi: Commissioner Sibi Division, Balach Aziz, has said that steps were being taken to address the problems being faced by the people and finalize the development schemes being executed in Sibi Division for the welfare of the people.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the progress review meeting of different ongoing development schemes being executed held here on Wednesday. Directing the concerned authorities to expedite finalizing the construction work on highways and roads of Sibi Division and ensure completing development projects on time, he issued directives to the Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor the ongoing development projects in their respective districts.

He said, “Any problems relating to the projects be brought into my notice, so that suggestions and recommendations could be placed before the higher authorities for consideration.” He said that timely completion of development projects and redressal of the grievances of the people be prioritized.

“Pictures and video clips of all development schemes be made the part of report to be presented in the next meeting to review the ongoing development schemes”, said he. Meeting was attended by Director Development, Sibi Division, Waqar-uz-Zaman Kiyani, Director Health, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Hashmi, Director Social Welfare, Din Muhammad Marri, Superintendent Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Abdul Mitalib, Superintending Engineer, Building, Abdullah Khan, Divisional Directors of Sibi Division and heads of different line departments.