Commodore Muhammad Saleem of Pakistan Navy promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral

August 4, 2020

Islamabad, August 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Commodore Muhammad Saleem has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PN Submarines HAMZA and HURMAT, Commandant PNS BAHADUR and Commander 9th Auxiliary and Mine Hunting Squadron. His major Staff appointments include Senior Staff Officer (Operations) to Commander Submarines and Director Naval Operational Plans at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

He also performed duties as Directing Staff at National Defence University, Islamabad. Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem has served as Naval Attaché of Pakistan in India. After promotion, the Admiral has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel). The Admiral is recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

