Commuters asked not to use Sibbi-Quetta Highway

August 11, 2020

QUETTA:Commissioner Naseerabad Abid Saleem has appealed to the masses not to travel on Sibbi-Quetta Highway.

In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner Naseerabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi said that owing to plying of vehicles on Sibbi-Quetta Highway, it becomes difficult for administration to get the rain-affected roads and bridges repaired in Dara-e-Bolan area.

He said work to restore gas supply from Bibi Nani area is in progress.

Related Posts