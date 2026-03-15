﻿Concern Shown Over Iran’s FIFA World Cup Boycott

Iran’s announcement to boycott the FIFA World Cup 2026 over player safety concerns has been termed a ‘major loss for international football’ by senior sports management officials, who are now urging FIFA to guarantee the team’s ability to participate.

RK Sports Management Chairman Atif Iqbal, President Rais Khan, and Vice Chairperson Irum Fawad stated today that the Iranian national football team was regarded as one of the strongest in the world. They noted the team has participated in previous World Cup tournaments and has demonstrated impressive performances in qualifying rounds.

The officials highlighted that Iran’s Minister for Sports, Ahmad Donyamali, has expressed concerns that the safety of players cannot be guaranteed under war-like conditions, which complicates the team’s preparations and ability to take part in the tournament.

Following this development, they emphasised that FIFA President Gianni Infantino must play an active role in ensuring the safety and security of the Iranian squad. The officials stressed that fairness demands the global football body take appropriate steps to guarantee the team’s protection for the 2026 competition.

Atif Iqbal, Rais Khan, and Irum Fawad further said that sports should remain separate from politics, asserting that games convey a message of peace and friendship. They added that the presence of the Iranian football team in the United States for the World Cup could also help reduce tensions between the two countries.

They urged Iran to reconsider its decision, so that millions of football fans around the world could be able to enjoy watching the team’s performance in the prestigious tournament.