Coronavirus claims 79 more lives in country 

Islamabad, September 04, 2021 (PPI-OT):Seventy-nine more deaths due to coronavirus infection and 3,980 positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre statistics, 64,053 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained six point twenty-one per cent.
