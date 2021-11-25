Coronavirus claims nine more lives in country 

Islamabad, November 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Nine more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 350 positive cases have been reported in the country. According to the statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, 38,038 tests were conducted yesterday while positivity ratio remained zero-point nine two percent. The death toll due to pandemic has now reached 28,677. One thousand and seven patients of Coronavirus are still in critical care.
