KARACHI:All 132 players, players support personnel and match officials taking part in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 have tested negative for Covid-19.

As such, they have been declared fit to feature in the third round action, which commences on Friday, 6 November. As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, tests on all the participants were conducted on Tuesday afternoon after an individual had tested positive on Tuesday. Following the result, the individual was shifted to a dedicated isolation room within the team hotel and the PCB-appointed doctors are monitoring his progress.

PCB Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “Like any ongoing professional sport, Covid-19 and cricket also has to co-exist until such time that an effective vaccine is developed. Keeping this in view, as well as the future of Pakistan cricket and wellbeing of cricketers, the PCB has put in place robust Covid-19 Protocols. These protocols are very closely aligned to international standards and global sport events that will ensure event continuity without compromising the health and safety of the participants.

“The PCB understands domestic cricket is being played under difficult circumstances and fully appreciates the support of all involved, it is also appropriate that we remind all involved to religiously follow the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, which will guarantee their health and safety as well as all those around them.”

Following the conclusion of the third round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, the event will take an 11-day break during which the remaining four matches of the HBL Pakistan Super league 2020 will be played in Karachi on 14, 15 and 17 November.