The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled its comprehensive list of match officials for the 2025-26 domestic season, with umpire Saleema Imtiaz’s inclusion in the ICC International Panel of Match Officials from Pakistan marking a significant highlight of the announcement made Tuesday.
Saleema Imtiaz joins match referee Ali Naqvi and fellow umpires Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, and Rashid Riaz Waqar in the prestigious five-member international contingent representing Pakistan on the global stage.
The PCB has structured its domestic officiating framework across several tiers. The National Elite Panel of Umpires features a contingent of 18 officials, while the PCB National Elite Panel of Match Referees is composed of 10 individuals who will oversee top-tier domestic competitions.
To support the elite group, the board has also established a robust pipeline of talent. The Supplementary I Panel of Umpires comprises 14 members, and the Supplementary II Panel has been expanded to include 24 adjudicators from various parts of the country.
Demonstrating a clear pathway for progression, five umpires have been promoted from the Emerging Panel to the Supplementary II group following a performance review from the previous season. The elevated officials include Noor-ul-Hukam, Hidayatullah, Maqbool Ahmed, Mumtaz Ali, and Muhammad Shafiq-ul-Hai.
In a continued effort to promote inclusivity, the PCB Women’s Panel features 13 umpires. This group consists of officials from diverse locations such as Karachi, Kasur, Khairpur, Lahore, Multan, and Muzaffarabad.
The board’s commitment to developing future talent is further underscored by the formation of a 40-member PCB Emerging Panel of Umpires. Additionally, a 10-member Supplementary Panel of Match Referees has been named to bolster the pool of available match officials for the busy season ahead.