Karachi: The exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani rupee experienced fluctuations, with the dollar, euro, and pound sterling showing varied levels of change. The interbank market saw the U.S. dollar trading at a buying rate of 280.03 PKR and a selling rate of 280.62 PKR, indicating a shift in the currency's value.
According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the euro was being bought at 329.94 PKR and sold at 332.88 PKR. The British pound sterling recorded a buying rate of 377.89 PKR and a selling rate of 381.30 PKR. The Japanese yen and the UAE dirham also displayed changes, with the yen trading between 1.78 PKR and 1.84 PKR, and the dirham between 76.45 PKR and 77.15 PKR.
The Saudi riyal was noted for a buying rate of 74.74 PKR and a selling rate of 75.31 PKR in the interbank market. These fluctuations come amidst ongoing economic assessments and strategic decisions impacting currency valuation in the region.
