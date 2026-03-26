Currency Exchange Rates Fluctuate in Pakistan, USD and Euro Lead Changes

KARACHI: The latest currency exchange rates in Pakistan show fluctuations across various currencies, with notable changes in the US Dollar and Euro. The rates for the US Dollar stood at 279.49 for buying and 280.27 for selling, while the Euro was listed at 322.09 for buying and 325.55 for selling. The British Pound, Japanese Yen, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal also experienced slight movements in their buying and selling rates.

According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the exchange rate for the British Pound was recorded at 372.20 for buying and 376.16 for selling. The Japanese Yen stood at 1.73 for buying and 1.80 for selling. Additionally, the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal were reported at 75.96 and 76.82, and 74.11 and 74.91 for buying and selling, respectively. The interbank market reported the US Dollar at a slightly lower rate of 279.20 for buying and 279.40 for selling.

These fluctuations come amid ongoing economic adjustments within the country, impacting various sectors dependent on foreign exchange rates. The variations in rates highlight the dynamic nature of currency markets and their influence on trade and financial transactions.

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