Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Experience Notable Shifts

Karachi: The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan has announced updated currency exchange rates, indicating significant fluctuations across several major currencies. The new rates, released on March 7, 2026, reflect changes that could impact businesses and travelers engaged in foreign exchange transactions.

According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the exchange rate for the U.S. dollar now stands at PKR 279.64 for buying and PKR 280.45 for selling. The euro has been priced at PKR 324.05 for buying and PKR 327.80 for selling. The British pound is available at PKR 374.01 for buying and PKR 378.00 for selling. The Japanese yen has been set at PKR 1.73 for buying and PKR 1.80 for selling. In the Middle Eastern currencies, the UAE dirham is now at PKR 75.97 for buying and PKR 76.85 for selling, while the Saudi riyal stands at PKR 74.21 for buying and PKR 75.04 for selling.

These updates are part of a regular assessment by the Exchange Companies Association to align with global currency shifts. The adjustments are crucial for individuals and entities involved in import and export activities, as well as for those planning international travel.

