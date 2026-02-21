Karachi: The latest foreign exchange rates in Pakistan indicate minor fluctuations across various currencies, reflecting a stable yet dynamic market environment. The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan reported these figures on February 21, 2026.
According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the US dollar is being traded at an interbank rate of 280.03 to 280.62 Pakistani rupees. The Euro stands at 329.41 to 332.43, while the British pound is exchanged between 377.11 and 380.61. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen's rate ranges from 1.78 to 1.84. In the Middle Eastern currency realm, the United Arab Emirates dirham is valued at 76.44 to 77.18, and the Saudi riyal is trading between 74.75 and 75.33.
These exchange rates indicate slight adjustments in the values of major foreign currencies against the Pakistani rupee. The data provides insight into the ongoing economic conditions and currency market trends in Pakistan.
The post Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Show Minor Fluctuations appeared first on Pakistan Business News.