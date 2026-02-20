Two dacoits were injured during a police encounter near Abdullah College today.
The injured were identified as 26-year-old Faizan son of Bashir Ahmed and 30-year-old Jawad son of Sultan. An Edhi ambulance shifted both individuals to Abbasi Hospital for medical treatment.
In another incident on the same day, a person was injured by firing inside a house on Hub River Road, Baldia.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Bilal son of Ali Sher. He was shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment via an Edhi emergency vehicle.