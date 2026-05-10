Pakistan dominate Zimbabwe in record ODI series victory

Pakistan prevailed with a vital 3-0 win over Zimbabwe in the ODI series, ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The whitewash ensured Pakistan to climb atop of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29 points table, helping them secure the second position behind New Zealand, according to Courtesy International Cricket Council report today.

Apart from Pakistan gaining their biggest-ever win in ODIs, a 206-run win in the second ODI, Gull Feroza continued her fine form notching another century in the third ODI as well, only the second Pakistan woman batter to score consecutive ODI centuries.

Feroza also broke her own record of the fastest ODI century by a Pakistan woman batter when she got there in just 83 balls. Feroza and Sadaf Shamas together put on 571 runs in three matches, which was the highest by a pair in a bilateral ODI series. Gaining confidence from the clinical ODI performance from the hosts, Pakistan women’s team mentor, Wahab Riaz said, “I believe the performances have been outstanding in this particular series.” “I always say it’s not just an individual who makes you win, it’s all about the team. In this team, everybody has worked hard.

“For me, that’s enough instead of results, because results sometimes will be in your favour and sometimes against you. But I think the way you guys played was awesome and outstanding, so very well done to all.” Pakistan will next take on Zimbabwe in a T20I series scheduled to begin on May 12. The home side will hope to carry forward the winning momentum to the bilateral series and further to the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.

Series schedule:

First T20I: May 12

Second T20I: May 14

Third T20I: May 15

Courtesy International Cricket Council (ICC)