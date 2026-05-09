Pakistan Single Window and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Partner to Boost Export Growth

Karachi: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing the digitalization of Pakistan's trade ecosystem. The partnership, formalized at the TDAP Headquarters, focuses on improving regulatory efficiency and offering integrated services to the export and import sectors.

According to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the collaboration will see PSW, as the lead entity for digital trade transformation, working closely with TDAP to streamline export facilitation processes. This includes integrating digital platforms such as TDAP's Pakistan Trade Portal and Exporters Directory into the PSW environment, providing traders with real-time access to essential trade information and services.

TDAP will leverage its network of regional offices and international connections to engage stakeholders who can benefit from PSW's digital reforms. Additionally, TDAP will offer PSW space at its flagship events to enhance outreach and promote paperless trade tools. The partnership emphasizes data-driven decision-making with both organizations collaborating on market analysis and policy formulation.

A notable aspect of the MoU is its focus on gender-responsive trade facilitation, aiming to enhance the export readiness of women-led enterprises. The collaboration includes initiatives to encourage participation in international exhibitions by entrepreneurs from the Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program.

Mr. Aftab Haider, CEO of Pakistan Single Window, described the collaboration as a move towards a unified, inclusive trade ecosystem, emphasizing the potential for targeted interventions to promote cross-border trade with a focus on women entrepreneurs. The partnership will also include joint capacity-building sessions to provide consistent guidance to the trade community, thereby strengthening Pakistan's maritime and trade presence.

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