Pakistan Stock Exchange Sees Decline as Indices Close Lower

Karachi: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) indices experienced a decline as the KSE30 and KSE100 ended the day in the red, reflecting a challenging trading session. The KSE100 index fell by 1,778.47 points to close at 171,115.81, marking a 1.03% decrease, while the KSE30 index dropped 641.57 points to settle at 51,478.54, representing a 1.23% decline.

According to JS Global, despite the downward trend, some stocks emerged as gainers. GADT led the gainers with an increase of 8.49%, closing at 287.49. Other notable gainers included PIOC and HCAR, which saw increases of 5.77% and 3.71%, respectively. On the losing side, FCCL, INIL, and ABOT faced declines, with FCCL dropping 2.99% to 51.85.

The overall market capitalization of PSX also saw a decrease, with the market cap in local currency falling by 0.75% to Rs 18,903.43 billion. In US dollars, the market cap stood at $67.83 billion. The day's trading involved a total volume of 1,025.27 million shares, with a total value of Rs 36.67 billion or $131.57 million.

Regionally, other Asian markets showed mixed results. While China's SSEA remained unchanged, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines saw declines of 0.7%, 2.9%, and 1.2% respectively, whereas Korea's KOSPI rose by 0.1%.

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