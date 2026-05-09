Karachi: The KSE-100 Index experienced a significant increase on Tuesday, climbing by 1,190 points to close at 172,894. This surge was accompanied by a robust trading volume of 981 million shares. The most notable price changes were observed in stocks such as PIOC, SEARL, and MTL, while YOUW, MEHT, and BNWM saw declines. The primary focus of trading activity was in the banking, cement, and investment company sectors.

According to Taurus Securities Limited, the stock market's performance was highlighted in their latest market roundup. The activity in the market reflects a dynamic environment where various sectors are experiencing shifts in stock performance. The information provided by Taurus Securities Limited underscores the fluctuations within the market and provides insight into the sectors driving the current trading trends.

The post KSE-100 Index Surges as Trading Volume Hits 981 Million Shares appeared first on Pakistan Business News.