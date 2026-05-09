KSE Indices Face Decline as Market Sees Lower Turnover

Karachi: The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) indices experienced a notable decline on May 8, 2026, with the KSE100 index falling by 1,778.46 points and the KSE30 index decreasing by 641.56 points. This reduction in indices represents a percentage decrease of 1.23 for KSE30 and 1.03 for KSE100.

According to Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, the market turnover increased from the previous session, with regular (REG) market turnover reaching 1,025,269,252 from 986,970,223, although the traded value saw a significant drop from 52,705,128,041 to 36,667,919,474. Additionally, the market capitalization decreased from 19,046,733,350,889 to 18,903,426,827,344. The derivatives for futures contracts (DFC) also showed a downturn in both turnover and traded value, with no open derivative listings (ODL) or contracts for settlement futures (CSF) recorded.

The market's highest and lowest points were 51,869.28 and 51,265.25 for the KSE30, and 172,287.46 and 170,393.12 for the KSE100, respectively. The day's trading reflects fluctuations and investor caution in the financial environment.

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