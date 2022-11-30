Decision about two provincial assemblies within week: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday that a decision would be taken about the two provincial assemblies (Punjab and KP) within one week.

The former interior minister on his Twitter underlined the instant challenges being faced by the state. He said the country was facing an economic catastrophe whereas power-hungry people were ruling over them. Mr Rashid said that the apolitical approach of the institutions was commendable, but it’s nearly impossible for the institutions to stay aloof from public affairs. The country had been economically shattered by people with sheer greed for power, he added.

In his last public address in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced that he would dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies in protest against the incumbent government. The PTI leadership had been striving for an early election in the country and holding protests to pressurize the coalition government.