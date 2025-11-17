Members of the Society for Support to Destitute Persons, led by Director General Planning and Development Abdul Nabi Memon and former Director General Information Sindh Syed Fazil Shah, met with the Provincial Minister for Works, Services, and Jails, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, on Sunday. They informed him about the health issues in Thatta district. The delegation gave a detailed briefing to Provincial Minister Haji Ali Hassan Zardari regarding a one-day free medical camp organized by the society as a social welfare initiative in Muradni village of his constituency PS-76, Taluka Ghorabari.
The delegation shared details of the one-day free medical camp held in Muradni village, located in the minister’s constituency PS-76. Under this initiative, hundreds of poor patients were examined by specialist doctors and provided with free multinational medicines, clothes, and food.
Provincial Minister Zardari praised the society’s efforts, calling such activities a “ray of hope for the poor.” He emphasized that these social welfare initiatives promote a spirit of compassion in society and play a crucial role in alleviating the hardships faced by underprivileged women and children.
The minister stated that there is a need to introduce such medical and social services on a larger scale to bring positive change to the lives of deserving individuals in the region’s underdeveloped areas.
Community leaders from various villages in Ghorabari, Keti Bandar, and Mirpur Sakro also expressed similar sentiments. They praised the initiative and formally requested that similar medical camps be organized in their areas to directly provide essential facilities to the residents of underprivileged regions.