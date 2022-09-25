Dengue continues to haunt residents of Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad

Karachi: The dengue situation in Karachi is going from bad to worse with each passing day as two people lost their lives from the disease on the same day taking the death tally to 32 in September. According to a report on Sunday, as many as 335 new cases have been reported in Sindh province during the last 24 hours and after which, the number of cases during this month has increased from 4963 to 7532.

According to the break-up of fresh cases, 257 people have been affected by the dengue virus in Karachi, 50 in Hyderabad, and 17 in Mirpur Khans during the last 24 hours.

Likewise, the spike in dengue cases in the twin city Rawalpindi-Islamabad showed no significant decline rather, these are witnessing a sharp surge in the cases. As many as 104 new cases of dengue have been reported in Islamabad. The total number of dengue cases has reached 1923.

At least six people have lost their lives during the 24 hours. The federal capital is currently in the grip of dengue. The cases continue to increase day by day. District Health Officer Islamabad said that 56 new cases were reported in urban areas while 48 new cases were reported in rural areas. The total number of dengue cases has reached 1923 in the twin cities.

According to him, 292 dengue patients are being treated in PIMS, 80 in Polyclinic, and 40 in CDA Hospital. Similarly, dengue continues to haunt the residents of Lahore. At least 186 more dengue cases have been reported on the same day. Dengue larvae were found in 969 places in the city and destroyed. As many as 262 patients suffering from dengue fever are under treatment in various city hospitals.