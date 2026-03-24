﻿Deputy Prime Minister Dar meets Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has advocated the use of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the escalating tensions, stressing the critical need to promote de-escalation in the Middle East and the wider region.

The Foreign Minister’s remarks came during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong in the capital today.

The conversation between the two dignitaries centred on evolving developments both regionally and on the global stage.

Affirming the enduring “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two nations, both parties consented to sustain close collaboration on matters of shared interest.