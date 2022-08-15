Descon Engineering posts robust revenue

KARACHI:Pakistan’s leading large-scale engineering company, Descon Engineering Ltd. (DEL), said in a statement on Monday that it had recorded significantly high growth in revenues on the back of major projects in domestic and overseas geographies as per its FY 2021-22 performance indicators.

DEL engineered equipment for the oil and gas sector in Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, Eastern Europe and Pakistan. It also engineered equipment for refineries in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Yemen, Oman and Russia. The company’s engineering services arm, Descon Engineering Services and Technology (DEST), also performed well in serving clients in Saudi Arabia.

Buoyed by its overseas performance in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, DEL is now planning to establish a foothold in South East Africa, Central Asian and Eastern Europe markets. It seeks to raise the bar in addressing the challenges of the industry.

DEL’s CEO Taimur Saeed: “Year closing 2021-22 results are a testament of the dedication of our employees who delivered our projects and served our clients in difficult times. As the pandemic continues to linger, there is mounting pressure on our supply chain due to the commodity volatility, DEL will continue to leverage its services portfolio to boost its productivity and efficiency. Our constant efforts will be to contribute to socio-economic development at home and abroad. For us, creating sustainable business growth goes hand in hand with our future strategic plans.”