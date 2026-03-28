﻿Developing countries should be supported in accessing technology needed to make zero-waste initiatives a reality: Pakistan

Pakistan has strongly appealed for increased international financial and cooperation, stressing that developing countries need substantial support to access technology needed to make zero-waste initiatives a reality.

These remarks were made by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, during the commemoration of the World Zero Waste Day 2026 in New York today.

The ambassador emphasised that for nations such as Pakistan, tackling food waste is a paramount concern, driven not only by environmental and economic factors but also by moral and religious obligations.

He stated that the crisis is fuelled by detrimental lifestyles, consumer behaviour, and fractured supply chains, necessitating fundamental changes in how societies value and utilise food.

Ambassador Ahmad called for adequate assistance for developing countries to deploy modern technologies, specifying this should include technology transfer on concessional terms and dedicated funding for infrastructure and system upgrades.

The envoy also commended Turkiye”s leadership in elevating the issue on the global stage and reiterated Pakistan”s firm support for the COP31 President-designate”s efforts towards a successful conference.