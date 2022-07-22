Dickey’s Grows International Presence with Second Pakistan Opening

Texas-style BBQ restaurant opened in Lahore’s Packages Mall on July 18

Dallas, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to expand its global footprint as the world’s largest barbecue concept introduced its slow-smoked meats and savory southern sides to more BBQ foodies in Pakistan! Now more and more BBQ lovers can enjoy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit menu filled with Texas-style barbecue, right in their hometown without having to travel to the Lone Star State. Be sure to make a BBQ pit stop to Dickey’s new Pakistan location for some good mood food, available for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery!

The Texas-style BBQ brand celebrated the grand opening of the second Pakistan location in Lahore’s Packages Mall on July 18. The new restaurant marks the second Dickey’s in Lahore as part of a Master agreement with Mazhar Zaidi to develop multiple stores throughout the region.

Zaidi expects to open 20 Dickey’s restaurants total in just 10 years and is targeting further development in all major Pakistani cities such as Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi. He boasts a successful track record at international development organizations with a franchise opportunity of launching eight Subway stores in North Pakistan.

“There are several top-ranking international food franchises operating – and doing very well – in Pakistan, but none of them offer anything like Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™,” Zaidi said. “Eating meat frequently is part of Pakistani culture, so Dickey’s one-of-a-kind, slow-smoked barbecue fulfills a need, and the brand can stand out as a market leader. Our first Dickey’s restaurant was a huge success, and we’re proud to open another and serve the best barbecue around to more Pakistanis.”

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

