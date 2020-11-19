Diplomatic: (Japan shows interest to examine Pakistan’s dossier about Indian state-sponsored terrorism)

ISLAMABAD:Japan has evinced keen interest to examine seriously the Pakistan’s dossier about Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda at a meeting with Special Assistant on National Security Division, Moeed Yusuf here on Thursday proposed to strengthen cooperation of think tanks of the two countries.

Talking about Afghan peace process, the Ambassador expressed deep interest in regional connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan is focusing on economic security of the country.

He said Pakistan is emerging as an economic hub of the region and it can become economic corridor for Afghanistan as well. He said government will soon remove all obstacles regarding export of skilled Pakistanis to Japan.