Dr Fehmida Mirza meets Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan

March 4, 2020

Islamabad, March 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza met with His Excellency Mr. Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Secretary IPC, Ali Shehzada and DG PSB, Amna Imran also attended the meeting. Matters of mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields were discussed, with particular emphasis on cooperation in sports and promotion of tourism.

Dr Fehmida Mirza, highlighted that Pakistan signed MOU with Qatar in 2015 but no tangible results could be achieved, so she stressed that efforts should be directed towards bringing all those MOU’s that were signed previously in to a reality or some tangible results should be achieved out of these. Minister recalled that in the 5th session on Joint Ministerial commission held on 4-5th Nov 2019, it was agreed that Pakistan’s footballs would be imported, so she underscored that this should be implemented.

She also stated that it is very important to work towards institutional development for implementation of these MOU’s. Highlighting the fact, she stated: “Governments and individuals come and go but institutions are there to stay forever.” Moreover, Federal minister invited the Ambassador to attend the opening ceremony of Davis Cup Tie, which is going to be held on 6th march in Pakistan sports complex. Ambassador congratulated the Minister on the fact that not many cases of Coronavirus are reported in Pakistan and therefore, appreciated the efforts of the government in successfully containing the disease.

Ambassador also laid stress on the fact that follow ups are very important and all the agreements signed between Qatar and Pakistan should be followed religiously to achieve fruitful results. Federal Minister also shared her idea regarding development of a portal. The elite level, award winning athletes will have direct contact with the Prime minister through this. Hence it will help them a lot in their further growth, she said. Federal Minister appreciated that Qatar has always supported Pakistan in all fields, therefore, she stressed that this support and cooperation must continue in sports and tourism as well.

Ambassador of Qatar, while praising the beauty of Pakistan commented that the landscape of Pakistan has got so much of diversity that there is no need to go to the European countries as Pakistan has got everything. Therefore, the Minister stressed that there is only need to develop the infrastructure to promote tourism further in Pakistan. In the meanwhile, Minister praised the efforts of the government in creating the environment congenial for the tourists to come and enjoy the beauty of Pakistan. While concluding the meeting, DG PSB, Amna Imran extended formal invitation to the ambassador to attend the opening ceremony of the Davis cup tie.

