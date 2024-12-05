KARACHI (PPI) Deputy Collector Customs & Domain Officer Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Muhammad Asim Awan, while highlighting the upcoming services of PSW, informed that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DARP), Board of Investment (BOI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), and private sector service providers including laboratories, pre-shipment inspection companies, and transporters will also be integrated with PSW to provide the most efficient, hassle-free and speedy service to the business community.

According to a statement issued today, delivering a presentation titled “Latest Initiatives and Future Projects of PSW” at a seminar organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Domain Officer PSW said that all regulatory functions at the port will also be integrated, resulting in saving average time of 3 days per consignment and US$50 per container. “Moreover, technical and functional upgradation of WeBOC will also take place and DPP Treatment Providers and external labs will be integrated, besides implementing international integrations with China Single Window, Egypt, e-Phyto Hub of International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC)”, he added.

President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, and KCCI Managing Committee members along with PSW officials attended the meeting whereas a large number of importers and exporters also joined the session either in person or via Zoom.

Domain Officer PSW further stated that PSW in collaboration with a Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba, was in the process of designing an e-commerce module in which all e-commerce-related stakeholders will be brought into a single platform which would help in amicably handling several e-commerce-related issues.

Commenting on Pakistan’s cross-border trade landscape, Domain Officer PSW stated that 67 percent of all imported goods declarations (GDs) and 12 percent of all exports are regulated, requiring permits, NOCs, certifications or licenses, etc. by several departments whereas if State Bank’s related import and export forms are taken into account, the regulation reaches to 100 percent.

He said that the benefits of a single window include increased government revenue, enhanced compliance with rules, improved efficiency in resource allocation, better trade statistics, faster clearance times, a more transparent and predictable process, and less bureaucracy. “PSW is a truly transformative program which is expected to completely change the cross-border landscape and trigger digital transformation of trade-related public sector entities, support efficient handling of port operations and logistics by leveraging technology and innovation”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President KCCI Jawed Bilwani stated that the dense participation in today’s meeting highlights the curiosity amongst stakeholders who are keen to understand and raise awareness about the services being offered under PSW.

He said that during the development of PSW, the business community believed that its implementation would significantly reduce the cost of doing business. They anticipated that goods would be cleared swiftly, eliminating demurrage and detention charges, which were major concerns for both exporters and importers. Unfortunately, delays in goods clearance persist, leading to substantial losses for businesses due to high demurrage and detention which requires immediate attention, particularly in the form of a more effective strategy by PSW, he added.

He particularly appreciated the self-clearance system introduced under PSW which was widely being used by a large number of KCCI members who find it very beneficial. “We are eager to know more about how many individuals are using the self-clearance facility, how many individuals are becoming part of PSW annually, and how much time will be required to bring every single exporter and importer into the system”, he asked, adding that steps should be taken to encourage every business to become part of PSW which would prove beneficial by reducing the cost of doing business.