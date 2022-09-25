Durrani distributes relief goods among affectees

Karachi: Acting Governor Sindh, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has said that the large-scale destruction caused by recent rain and floods in Sindh is a huge tragedy and we are trying to resolve the problems of the people, we will not leave the victims alone in this testing time.

He expressed these views on the occasion of distribution of ration among the rain victims of Hindu Panchayat in Garhi Yasin. He said that we are helping everyone irrespective of their color and religion because this is humanity which is also the teaching of Islam.

Agha Siraj Durrani further said that all public representatives including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah are present in the field to help the victims, while a government representative, MPA or MNA have reached the victims.

Acting Governor Sindh said that at least 15 lakh tents are needed for the victims. He said that all the attention of the government is on the drainage of flood water from submerged area and at present 2 lakh cusecs of water is going into the river every day through Manchhar Lake.

He said that the Federal Government is also helping through NDMA, while PDMA is providing all possible facilities to the people in the camps.

Agha Siraj Khan Durrani said that the cooperation of philanthropists in providing tents, mosquito nets and other relief items is commendable. The Acting Governor Sindh said that special attention is being paid to health issues as gastro, cholera, malaria and other diseases are spreading rapidly throughout Sindh.

The Acting Governor Sindh said that according to an estimate, the agriculture sector has suffered a loss of 400 billion rupees. In this regard, efforts are being made to enable farmers to sow wheat crops and they will be helped in the form of seeds, fertilizers and easy loans from banks, he opined.

Acting Governor said that for the next season, the support price of wheat is being increased from Rs 2200 per 40 kg to Rs 4000 per 40 kg. He said that the victims have started returning to their homes in many areas. Acting Governor Sindh warned that strict action will be taken against those who hoard goods.